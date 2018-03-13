Weber State sophomore Jerrick Harding has earned All-District honors as he was named to the All-District 6 first team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

The All-District teams are selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC. District 6 includes schools from the Big Sky Conference and the Western Athletic Conference.

Harding had one of the best seasons in Wildcat history. The sophomore from Wichita, Kansas, leads the Big Sky and ranks 13th in the nation in scoring at 22.0 points per game. He is third in the nation in scoring among freshmen and sophomores.

He scored 682 points during the season, which ranks as the fourth-most in a season in Weber State history and is the most in a season by a Wildcat sophomore. Harding scored in double figures in 29 of 31 games and scored 20 or more points 20 times and 30 or more four times. He also broke a 41-year-old school record by scoring 46 points in WSU’s win at Montana State on March 3. The 46 points are tied for the fourth-most by any player in the nation this season.

Harding also finished third in the Big Sky in free throw percentage at 88.2 percent, which also ranks as the fifth-best percentage in a season in WSU history. He finished ninth in the league in field goal percentage at 53 percent.

He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors this season.

This is the seventh-straight year Weber State has had a player earn All-District honors. Harding is the first Wildcat to ever earn first-team honors as a sophomore. He is just the third sophomore ever to earn All-District honors, joining Damian Lillard in 2010 and Jermaine Boyette in 2001, who both earned second-team honors.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.