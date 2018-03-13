BYU sophomore Sean Hill and junior Jeffrey Hsu were named the West Coast Conference Men's Tennis Doubles Team of the Week for the second time after a solid victory against Pacific last weekend.

Hill and Hsu defeated No. 65 doubles duo Bernardo Oliveira and Akram El Sallaly, 6-1, in No. 1 doubles to help BYU sweep Pacific, 4-0.

The Cougar pair won WCC Doubles Team of the Week on Feb. 6, and continue to remain undefeated in No. 1 doubles (6-0).

BYU is 11-1 this season and will compete in the Oracle Invitational this weekend in Indian Wells, California.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

