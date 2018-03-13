Utah State men's tennis moved up to No. 46 in the latest Oracle/ITA poll released by the organization on Tuesday.

Last week, Utah State went 2-2 after a 4-3 loss to Denver, a 4-3 victory over then-ranked No. 26 Old Dominion, a 4-0 win over George Washington and a 5-2 loss to South Florida. Against Old Dominion, senior Jaime Barajas defeated Aziz Kijametovic, who is ranked No. 83 in the nation in singles, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 1 singles. Barajas and fellow senior Andrew Nakajima also defeated Kijametovic and Adam Moundir, ranked No. 43 in the nation in doubles, 6-1.

In singles in the dual match season, freshman Felipe Acosta leads the Aggies with an 8-0 record at the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 spots. Freshman Jose Carvajal is 8-5 at the Nos. 2 through 6 spots, while sophomore Sergiu Bucur is 7-4 at the Nos. 1 through 3 spots. In doubles, Barajas and Carvajal lead the way with a 5-2 mark at the No. 1 spot, followed by Acosta and freshman Addy Vashistha, who are 3-0 at the No. 3 spot.

The Aggies are back in action this week as they head to San Diego, California, for the San Diego-hosted Spring Invite from Thursday, March 15 through Saturday, March 17.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.