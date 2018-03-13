Shannon Hortman Evans earned Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Specialist of the Week honors for vault, bars and floor, while teammate Jordan Danbury was named an MRGC Vault Specialist of the Week in the ninth week of conference awards.

Evans was named one of four vault specialists and one of three floor specialists for her 9.850 and 9.925 scores, respectively, last Friday night. After setting a career high of 9.950 on bars, she also earned the solo title of Bars Specialist of the Week.

Freshman Danbury made her first appearance in the lineup last Friday night, earning a 9.850 on vault. This earned her a place as one of the four MRGC Vault Specialists of the Week.

No. 19 BYU placed second in the quad meet at home last Friday night, earning the second-highest score of the season (196.500) and the second-highest bars score in BYU gymnastics history (49.425). The Cougars also tied their season-high score of 49.050 on vault.

The Cougars currently stand atop the MRGC standings with a 5-1 conference record while ranking second in the conference and third in the North Central region.

The Cougars head to Seattle, Washington, to take on No. 8 Washington and No. 16 Boise State on Thursday at 6 p.m. PDT. Live stats and live streaming will be available.

2018 weekly award winners

WEEK 9: