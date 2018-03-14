For the third consecutive season, BYU is headed to the National Invitation Tournament.

The No. 3 seeded Cougars visit No. 6 Stanford Wednesday at Maples Pavilion in the first round.

The San Francisco Chronicle previews the BYU-Stanford game.

"Stanford’s RPI, due mainly to a 6-7 record in non-conference play that was compiled mainly without guard Dorian Pickens (foot injury) and forward KZ Okpala (academics), was just 86," wrote Tim FitzGerald. "It will be Stanford’s ninth appearance in the NIT. The Cardinal took part in the tournament three times during the eight-year tenure of former head coach Johnny Dawkins, winning it in 2012 and ’15. They also participated in the NIT four times under Mike Montgomery, taking the title in 1991, and once under Trent Johnson."

Lee's health scare

BYU golfer C.J. Lee overcame a health scare, and his experience was chronicled by Golfweek.

"Lee, who plays college golf for BYU, had a major blood vessel in his small intestine burst, causing him to lose 60 percent of his blood by the time he reached a hospital on the night of June 17 after competing in the Southwestern Amateur in Scottsdale, Ariz. Doctors listed him in critical condition," wrote Kevin Casey.

"Over the next several hours, he would receive five blood transfusions. Medical staff came by frequently to make sure the transfusions were helping, and to ensure he was still breathing.

'It was pretty serious,' Lee said."

And, finally ...

Former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth collected a career-high 10 rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

Here's a rundown from JMoney Sports on other former Cougars who are playing professionally around the world.