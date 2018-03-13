Dixie State University men’s basketball senior guard Brandon Simister was named to the 2017-18 CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Tuesday.

Simister, who is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 selection and carries a 3.91 GPA in biology, was the lone Pacific West Conference representative on either the men’s and women’s DII Academic All-America lists.

Simister was a first-team all-PacWest and second-team D2CCA all West region selection this season after finishing as DSU’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 ppg. He scored in double figures in 23 of his 28 starts with a team-high seven 20-plus point outings, and he led the team in scoring 13 times overall.

In addition, the senior was named the 2018 PacWest Tournament Most Outstanding Player after pouring in a career-high 28 points in DSU’s tournament-clinching win over CBU. He also tallied 25 points with a DSU single-game record-tying six 3-pointers in a win over Holy Names and followed that up with a game-high 19 points, 13 in the second half, in DSU’s PacWest title-clinching win at Point Loma, which earned him PacWest Player of the Week honors.

He closed his season ranked in the top 15 nationally in free throw percentage with a DSU single-season record 90.2 percent clip. This included breaking DSU and PacWest single-game records with 18-straight free throws made in a win at Concordia-Irvine, going 18-for-18 overall.

Simister finished his four-year career owning the DSU “trifecta” as the single game (co-leader with six), single-season (67 in 2017-18) and career (165) 3FGM leader. He is also DSU’s career leader in free throw percentage (.8708), and he is ranked in the top 10 all-time in 13 DSU career statistical categories overall, including second all-time in free throws made (337), third in assists (307), third in career 3-point percentage (.424) and fourth in scoring (1,145 pts).

The 2017-18 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II Men's Basketball teams include the student-athletes across the United States and Canada and recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his or her current institution.

CoSIDA began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in the 1950s and since then has honored thousands of deserving student-athletes from numerous sports and across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors. Currently, CoSIDA sponsors Academic All-America programs for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s track and field/cross-country, along with other eligible sports through the organization’s At-Large program.

