The No. 3 Dixie State softball team opened its eight-game Hawaii trip in style on Monday with a doubleheader sweep, 20-4 and 8-2, over Chaminade in Waipahu, Hawaii.

The Trailblazers (20-0, 6-0 PacWest) pounded out 27 hits and scored 28 runs on Monday en route to its ninth mercy-rule victory of the season. The 20-4 triumph in game one also marked the first time the Trailblazers have scored 20 or more runs in a single game since April 26, 2014, in a 20-8 victory over Academy of Art. Janessa Bassett set the tone in the first game and became the DSU career hits leader with her 249th career hit on a leadoff single in the top of the first inning. Riley Tyteca logged multiple RBIs in each game and finished the day with a 4-for-6 performance with six RBIs.

Game one

Dixie State wasted no time building a lead in the first game of the doubleheader. Bassett opened the game with her record-setting single to right field, then later scored from third on a Brenna Hinck sacrifice fly to left field. Four batters later, after a Bailey Gaffin double and a Kori Gahn walk, Tyteca blasted a three-run home run to center field to give DSU a 4-0 lead.

The Trailblazers pushed the lead to 10-0 in the top of the second, scoring six runs on four hits and four Chaminade errors. The highlight of the inning saw Gaffin blast a ball down the left field line and race around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run, while Tyteca drove in a run with a single and Kaitlyn Delange recorded an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

Dixie State kept things rolling in the third inning, scoring another six runs on six more hits to push the lead to 16-0. Alyssa Arslanian and Kirsten Quigley highlighted the inning, as each belted a two-run home run in the inning for their first home run in a DSU uniform, while Gahn lifted a two-RBI single to left field.

The Trailblazers put the finishing touches on their scoring total with four more runs on three hits in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 20-0. Meagan Anders started the scoring with a two-RBI single through the right side. After recording her first career hit in the third inning, Malory Eldredge logged her first set of RBIs with a two-RBI single up the middle later in the frame.

Chaminade ended DSU’s shutout bid in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run home run to left field. The Silverswords added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on consecutive fielder’s choice plays to bring the score to the final tally of 20-4.

Four different Trailblazers recorded multiple hits in the win, led by Tyteca, who finished with a team-high four RBIs. Cambrie Hazel tossed two no-hit innings with four strikeouts, while Alexandria Melendez (6-0) earned the win after entering the game in the third inning.

Game two

The second game of the doubleheader couldn’t have been more different than the first, as the teams played to a scoreless tie through four complete innings. Both squads took turns placing runners on base, but neither side managed a run until the Trailblazers broke the tie in the fifth inning.

Dixie State opened the scoring in the fifth frame when Bassett drove a two-RBI single to center field to score Cassidy Morton and Delange. After Bassett stole second, Hinck singled up the middle to push the DSU lead to 3-0.

Chaminade answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, scoring on an RBI groundout and an infield single, to trim the DSU lead to 3-2.

The Trailblazers countered with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth. Morton scored the first run, stealing home on a double-steal play, followed by a sacrifice fly to center field by Delange to push the lead back to 5-2.

Dixie State capped the scoring in the top of the seventh when Tyteca belted a two-RBI double to left-center field, and Morton recorded an RBI groundout to push the score to the final tally of 8-2.

Alexis Barkwell (4-0) earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just one hit and two runs with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Hazel picked up her second save of the season with two strikeouts and no hits allowed in 2.0 innings pitched. Tyteca again led DSU at the plate, recording two hits with two RBIs, while Morton also logged two hits and Bassett also finished with two RBIs.

Dixie State continues its eight-game Hawaii trip with a doubleheader at Hawai’i Pacific on Wednesday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.