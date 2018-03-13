Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum will be taking another big step in his return from an injury that has kept him out since the preseason.

The Jazz announced on Tuesday morning that they have assigned him to the Salt Lake City Stars to participate in a practice in what Utah is describing as the "last stage" of his rehab.

"Over this next week, they're going to continue to evaluate where he is, but he's put himself in a position where there's a very real chance that he's going to be able to come back this year and we're hoping sooner than later," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

This is the second time the Jazz have sent a player to the Stars as part of the injury rehab process, as they did with Alec Burks on Jan. 11 of last year. He played for Salt Lake City that night and was recalled the next day.

It is not entirely clear when Exum will be recalled by Utah.

The fourth-year guard out of Australia suffered a left shoulder injury Oct. 6 when he collided with Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren.