BYU is back in the NIT, and Matt and I aren’t really excited, though making fun of Stanford is always fun. What happens to BYU men’s basketball if Gonzaga bolts for the MWC or another conference? We discuss. Also on the show: QBs are the story of spring ball, men’s volleyball is rolling and we make our Final Four predictions.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/