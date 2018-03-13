While there has become a division between Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers fans concerning whether Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell or 76ers guard Ben Simmons should win Rookie of the Year, Simmons last week expressed support for a Utah player.

It wasn't Mitchell, but Simmons' fellow countryman, Dante Exum, who is working toward returning from injury that has kept him sidelined all season.

"He's working hard, he's getting back," Simmons told NBA Australia's Benyam Kidane, "and I can't wait to play him."

'The Starters' debate the Jazz's playoff fate

As one of the hottest teams in the NBA after winning 18 of their last 20 games, the Jazz are in the thick of the playoff race and thus are starting to become the subject of some national discussion.

On Monday night, Utah's postseason fate was debated on NBA TV's "The Starters," with Trey Kirby originally being the lone voice saying the Jazz will miss the postseason before backtracking.

Co-host Leigh Ellis said, "The Jazz have won 11 straight on the road, and now they've got four straight at home against the Pistons, Suns, Kings and Hawks, so I think right now they could cash in and even put some daylight between them ... I think they're a lock to get in."

The full segment:

Other links

And finally...

As Joe Ingles was heading to the court from the bench during the Jazz's win over the Indiana Pacers last week, he tossed a towel which landed right in the face of Utah broadcaster Matt Harpring.

The moment was captured on camera.