The University of Utah women’s basketball team has accepted a bid to play in the 2018 Women’s National Invitational Tournament, hosting UNLV on Thursday in the Huntsman Center.

It is Utah’s third-straight season in the postseason, all under the direction of head coach Lynne Roberts. Utah has earned a spot in postseason play in 30 seasons, including nine appearances in the WNIT.

It is the first time the two teams have met in the WNIT and the 45th meeting overall. With a win on Thursday, the Utes would then take on the victor of the Kansas State vs. St. Louis match.

Utah is 31-14 all-time against the Rebels after facing off against each other in the Mountain West Conference. The Utes are also 15-4 against UNLV when playing in Salt Lake City.

Utah currently sits 17-13 overall this season and finished 8-10 in Pac-12 play, notching eight conference victories for the second time under Roberts. UNLV is 19-11 this season and finished 14-3 during the MWC season.

The Utes 17-13 season came at the hands of four seniors and a group of experienced youth that propelled Utah past its preseason conference seeding. Utah finished eighth in the league with Megan Huff, Emily Potter and Tori Williams all earning all-conference nods.

Utah is 11-12 in the WNIT all-time and 2-2 in the Roberts era. The Utes advanced to the third round in Roberts first season (2015-16) and also made a run to the championship game in 2013, falling to Drexel, 46-43.

First round games run March 14-16, with second round games taking place March 17-20. Round three games are March 21-23, with round four running March 24-26. The semifinals are March 28-29, with the championship game being held at 1 p.m. MT, on March 31, televised on CBS Sports Network.

Stay tuned to the Utes website for the game time announcement and ticket information.

Jordie Lindley is assistant director of communications for Utah Athletics.