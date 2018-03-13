Dixie State could not protect an early lead as the Trailblazers dropped the final game of their four-game Pacific West Conference series at Academy of Art, 11-4, on Monday night at Laney College.

DSU (6-16, 2-10 PacWest) took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning on the strength of three-straight two-out hits, which included an RBI single from Kyle Hoffman and a two-run double off the bat of Joe Raymond.

However, that lead was short-lived as the Urban Knights (12-9, 7-5 PacWest) scored 11 unanswered runs in their next four offensive innings to erase the deficit and vault to an 11-3 advantage. AAU got on the board with a run in the home half of the fourth before breaking the game open with three runs in both the fifth and sixth frames. Academy then struck for four more runs in the seventh to salt away the series sweep.

DSU had a chance to curtail the Knight rally in the top of the sixth when Hoffman and Tyler Hollow both reached to lead off the stanza, but AAU managed to strand both Trailblazer base runners.

Dixie State was limited to six hits, two of which came after the fourth inning, with six different Trailblazers recording one hit.

Dixie State continues its eight-game Bay Area road trip with a four-game set at Holy Names, with the series opener slated for Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.

