Dixie State’s men’s golf team is the clubhouse leader after the first 36 holes of play at the 2018 Notre Dame de Namur Argonaut Invitational played Monday at the par-72 Poppy Ridge Golf Course.

The Trailblazers (586, +10) bounced back from an opening round 8-over 296 with a 2-over 290 on their second loop en route to a one-shot lead over Simon Fraser (299-288—587, +11) and Cal State San Bernardino (309-278—587, +11) heading into Tuesday’s final round. Fellow Pacific West Conference member Dominican (287-306—593, +17) led after the first round but dropped down to fourth place seven shots back, and Western Washington (295-308—603, +27) rounds out the top five overall.

All five DSU golfers are listed in the top 32 on the player leaderboard, led by senior Dalton Stanger, who fired consecutive rounds of 1-under 71 to stand solo fourth overall at 2-under 144. Stanger penciled in five birdies on his opening round and rolled in two more on his second loop.

Meanwhile, junior Nicklaus Britt is alone in fifth place two shots back at even-par 144 after carding DSU’s low round of the day with a 2-under 70 with five birdies, followed by a 2-over 74 with two birdies in round two. Sophomore Jayce Frampton (76-72) is also in the top 15 overall as he finished day one tied for 11th at 4-over 148, which included four birdies in each of his rounds.

Freshman Landon Anderson (79-73) is in a group of golfers tied for 20th at plus-8 152, and freshman Spencer Wallace (79-77) is 32nd overall at plus-12 156.

The Trailblazers will be looking for their second team title of the 2017-18 season when they tee off in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 8 a.m. PT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.