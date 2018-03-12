Senior Kendra Dalton shot -5 on Monday to help No. 48 BYU women's golf to second place after day one of the BYU at Entrada Classic.

"I thought we looked and played great today," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "Kendra (Dalton) had it going and it was fun to watch."

The Cougars fired 290-288 to shoot +2 through 36 holes of the 54-hole tournament. BYU's second-round score of 288 was the lowest second-round score of the day. The Cougars also led all teams in par-5 scoring on Monday.

No. 18 Kent State finished the day in first place, shooting even par through 36 holes. West Coast Conference foe Santa Clara shot +36 through two rounds of play and is in ninth place after two rounds of play.

Cross-town rival UVU finished the day in 10th place at +37, with Ana Margarita Raga tying for 13th place at +1. Southern Utah is in eighth place at +33 after two rounds of the BYU at Entrada Classic.

Dalton followed up her first-round 71 with the lowest second-round score of the day, shooting -4 (68). The senior birdied six holes in round two and finished the day with eight birdies. On the 11th hole, she nearly chipped in for eagle, hitting the pin, which gave her an easy tap-in for birdie. Dalton is in second place at -5.

After shooting +1 in round one, Rose Huang fired -1 in the second round. The junior played bogey-free golf on the back nine of round two. Huang is tied for ninth place at even par.

Naomi Soifua fired a pair of 73s in rounds one and two. Soifua is tied for 16th place at +2. The freshman birdied six holes on Monday.

Anna Kennedy is tied for 24th place, and Annie Yang is tied for 31st. Kennedy fired a 73 in round one, followed by a 76 in round two. Yang carded 74-77 on Monday.

BYU women's golf will compete in the third and final round of the BYU at Entrada Classic on Tuesday. Follow the Cougars live via links provided on the BYU women's golf schedule page.