Freshman middle blocker Felipe de Brito Ferreira and senior outside hitter Brenden Sander swept the weekly Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors Monday, winning MPSF Defensive Player of the Week and MPSF Offensive Player of the Week, respectively.

Ferreira and Sander led BYU men's volleyball to three wins against ranked opponents last week to claim the Outrigger Resorts Invitational title.

Against No. 11 Penn State, Sander put up a match-high 20 kills (just the second 20-kill match of his career) while hitting at a .390 clip to go with five digs. Ferreira had a match-high seven blocks in the five-set victory.

In the win against No. 8 Lewis, Sander added a team-high 14 kills on a .370 clip along with a match-high three aces. Ferreira contributed a match-high six blocks, two digs and seven kills on nine swings with no errors.

Finally, in an upset victory at host No. 2 Hawai’i, Ferreira collected three blocks and seven kills on eight swings with no errors, and Sander contributed 12 kills, three aces, a team-high six digs and four blocks.

At the conclusion of the invitational, Sander was named the Most Outstanding Player and added to the all-tournament team.

This is the second-straight week that BYU players swept the weekly conference honors. This is also the second-consecutive league accolade for Ferreira and the third career accolade for Sander.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.