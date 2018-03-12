Utah State’s golf team is currently tied for ninth place after an opening round of 20-over 304 at the Oral Roberts and Stephen F. Austin-hosted Spring Break Challenge held Monday at the par-71, 6,791-yard TFC Four Seasons Las Colinas.

Rice leads the 16-team field after an opening round of 1-over 285, while Stephen F. Austin’s Blake Stock is the individual leader after carding a 4-under 67.

Freshman Brock Stanger led Utah State through the first 18 holes with a 2-over 73 as he is tied for 19th, while senior Braxton Miller is tied for 32nd after carding a 4-over 75. Sophomore Chase Lansford is tied for 39th at 5-over 76, freshman Andy Hess is tied for 63rd at 9-over 80 and sophomore Hayden Eckert is tied for 80th after an opening round 12-over 83.

Utah State continues play in the Oral Roberts and Stephen F. Austin-hosted Spring Break Challenge with 18 holes on Tuesday, followed by the final 18 holes on Wednesday.

Live scoring will be available on BirdieFire, and daily results will be available via Utah State's athletic website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.