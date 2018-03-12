Nate Edwards, BYU Photo
Abraham Alvarado (right) races against other runners. He finished third for the Cougars at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Whittni Orton and Abraham Alvarado finished competition at the NCAA Indoor Championships with first-team All-America honors on Saturday, March 10.

After qualifying for the finals the day before, Orton finished seventh in the mile with a time of 4:35.44. This was the sophomore’s first time competing at the indoor national level.

Following a third-place finish in the prelims, Alvarado took fifth in the finals for the 800m race. He finished with a season-best time of 1:47.55.

Rory Linkletter earned first-team All-America honors the first day of competition in the 5,000m. Connor McMillan and Daniel Carney received second-team All-America honors in the same race. The women’s DMR team wrapped up the first day of competition with first-team All-American honors, and Andrea Stapleton finished with second-team All-America honors for the second year in a row.

The Cougars begin their outdoor season on March 15, at the USC Trojan Invitational in Los Angeles.

Jenessa Mann works as a Sports Information Director for BYU Athletics. Contact her at: track_sid@byu.edu

