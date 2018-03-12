Whittni Orton and Abraham Alvarado finished competition at the NCAA Indoor Championships with first-team All-America honors on Saturday, March 10.

After qualifying for the finals the day before, Orton finished seventh in the mile with a time of 4:35.44. This was the sophomore’s first time competing at the indoor national level.

Following a third-place finish in the prelims, Alvarado took fifth in the finals for the 800m race. He finished with a season-best time of 1:47.55.

Rory Linkletter earned first-team All-America honors the first day of competition in the 5,000m. Connor McMillan and Daniel Carney received second-team All-America honors in the same race. The women’s DMR team wrapped up the first day of competition with first-team All-American honors, and Andrea Stapleton finished with second-team All-America honors for the second year in a row.

The Cougars begin their outdoor season on March 15, at the USC Trojan Invitational in Los Angeles.

Jenessa Mann works as a Sports Information Director for BYU Athletics. Contact her at: track_sid@byu.edu