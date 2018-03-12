Defending the West Coast Conference crown starts this week for the second-consecutive year by BYU’s baseball team as it hosts Loyola Marymount.

After hosting Utah Valley (5-9) on Tuesday in the non-league UCCU Crosstown Clash, the Cougars (8-6) have a three-game series in Provo against LMU.

“This is an exciting week for us as we host Utah Valley on Tuesday and then open up league play with Loyola Marymount on the weekend,” BYU coach Mike Littlewood said.

“Coach Madsen has his team playing well right now, and in-state games are always a priority for us. We really want to get the week started off on a positive note by playing solid baseball against UVU.”

Tuesday’s starter is junior Blake Inouye (1-1, 6.75) for BYU, while junior Jordan Wood (1-1, 2.77) follows up on his first complete game last week and will start on Thursday. Saturday’s Cougar starter is senior lefty Hayden Rogers (2-1, 4.05).

The games Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are scheduled for 6 p.m., while Saturday’s game begins at 1 p.m. The Cougars are in the front end of an 11-game home stand after sweeping Omaha in the home opener last week.

The games Tuesday and Saturday are scheduled to be televised live on BYUtv. BYU will play at UVU on March 27, in its other meeting against the Wolverines.

Four Cougars are batting better than .300: Brian Hsu at .514, Casey Jacobsen at .333, Brennon Anderson at .318 and Jarrett Perns at .308.

Tuesday’s game promotional centers around the theme of Baseball and Chill, Friday will be Millennial Night and Saturday will be Cosmo Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 400 fans. Additional Cosmo Bobbleheads will be on sale for $20 apiece.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.