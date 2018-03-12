For the second time this season, Utah State’s Autumn DeHarde was named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Beam Specialist of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

DeHarde was joined in the weekly honors by sophomore Jazmyn Estrella, who earned MRGC Vault Specialist of the Week accolades for the first time in her career. Overall, these are the Aggies’ 16th and 17th MRGC weekly awards in their fourth season in the league.

For DeHarde, it is the third time this year and third time in her career that the freshman from Sussex, Wisconsin, has garnered MRGC weekly accolades.

DeHarde earned a career-high-tying 9.925 to win the beam title at a quad meet hosted by BYU last Friday night at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, helping the Aggies record a season-high road score of 195.725.

It was the second time this season DeHarde has notched a 9.925 on beam, which ranks fourth all-time in school history. She has also recorded a pair of 9.925s on floor.

DeHarde, who is tied for the team lead with seven overall titles this season, also had a personal-best 9.775 on vault and a 9.775 on floor against BYU, tying for 12th and tying for 11th, respectively.

The 4-foot-11 DeHarde is currently tied for 41st in the nation, tied for fifth in the North Central Region and second in the MRGC with a 9.875 Regional Qualifying Score on beam.

Estrella tied for second on vault at the BYU quad with a 9.850. The native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, also had a 9.700 on bars to tie for 18th. The 5-3 Estrella ranks 41st regionally and 19th in the MRGC with a 9.715 vault RQS.

DeHarde and Estrella were two of a season-high 11 gymnasts honored by the MRGC this week.

Boise State’s Shani Remme earned her eighth Gymnast of the Week award after leading the conference with a 39.500 in the all-around. Remme’s total included a 9.925 on floor, for her second-consecutive Floor Specialist of the Week award.

Remme shared Floor Specialist of the Week honors with teammate Sandra Collantes and BYU’s Shannon Hortman-Evans, matching the 9.925 total. Hortman-Evans tied for the individual title on the event, while Remme and Collantes tied for second in Boise State’s second-place finish at Georgia.

Hortman-Evans earned the Bars Specialist of the Week with a 9.950 on the event, finishing second during the quad meet against Penn State, USU and Texas Woman’s. She wrapped up her weekly awards with a share of the Vault Specialist of the Week as well, scoring a 9.850 on the event in the Cougars’ second-place finish at Oregon State earlier in the week.

Two other gymnasts shared Vault Specialist of the Week honors with Estrella and Hortman-Evans. BYU’s Jordan Danbury also finished second on the event with a 9.850 in the Cougars’ home finale, while Boise State’s Ann Stockwell scored a 9.850 on the event against Georgia.

Southern Utah’s Hannah Nipp shared Beam Specialist of the Week honors with DeHarde. Nipp finished second in the Thunderbirds’ dual meet at Denver with her 9.925 on the event.

Utah State is back in action this weekend when the Aggies welcome Southern Utah (4-7, 1-5 MRGC) to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday, March 16, at 7 p.m. Not only is it the final home meet of the 2018 campaign, but it is also Senior Day and USU’s annual alumni meet.

All Utah State gymnastics alumni who attend Friday’s meet will be recognized during the meet.