The Grizzlies return to action at 8-1-0-2 in their last 11 games after having their 10-game unbeaten streak snapped Saturday against Allen.

Utah’s 8-1-0-2 mark since Feb. 15 is the best winning percentage in the league at .818, just ahead of Toledo’s .791 winning percentage at 9-2-1-0.

Utah looks for a similar run in the final 11 games in an effort to clinch their 11th-straight playoff appearance. Utah finished 7-1 in its final eight games last year to leapfrog both Alaska and Kansas City into a playoff spot for the 10th-straight year.

During their recent 8-1-0-2 stretch, four of the eight wins were by three goals or more and five of the eight were by two goals or more.

Utah’s 10-game unbeaten streak was the team’s best 10-game stretch since arriving in Utah in 1995. It marked their third 10-game unbeaten streak. All three have been snapped at 10 after previously occurring in 2009 and 2013. The 10-game stretch saw Utah record 18 of a possible 20 standings points.

Utah has scored four goals or more in a team record nine-straight games as it stand at 20-3-2-3 this year when scoring four or more goals.

It’s been more than 20 years since the last time the Grizzlies came close to this current streak of four or more goals in consecutive games. They scored four or more goals in seven-straight games from Jan. 29 to February 21, 1997. Utah scored four or more goals in six-straight games from March 12-19, 2010, in a stretch of four goals or more in nine of 10 games from March 12 through April 3, 2010.

The Grizzlies return to the road this weekend coming off a 3-0-0-1 trip Feb. 28 through March 4 to the Quad Cities and Indianapolis and with a road record of 5-0-0-1 going back through the last month.

Wednesday, March 21, is Utah's next Wild Wednesday with lower bowl tickets starting at $10 and free refills on 44 ounce soft drinks and one free refill on popcorn.

Friday, March 23, at 7 p.m., is the final Metro PCS Pack The House Friday. Fans can get vouchers to purchase $8 tickets for the game at any Wasatch Front area Metro PCS location. The Grizzlies drew 7,028 fans to Friday’s first Metro PCS Pack The House Friday. The offer is for any available seat in the arena, excluding Rinkside tickets. Fans are asked to bring a can of food to the game on March 23, for the Ford Food Drive. Fans who donate will receive a free ticket voucher to redeem to attend the Grizzlies game on Friday, April 6.

Saturday, March 24, is Military Appreciation Night. The Grizzlies will be wearing specialty uniforms that will be auctioned off live after the game with all proceeds benefitting multiple military charities.