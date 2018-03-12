After earning two-consecutive sweeps on the road this past weekend, the BYU women’s tennis team travels to compete against Boise State on Friday, March 16.

On their past road trip, the Cougars earned their fourth and fifth sweeps of the season and moved to 7-4 overall. BYU defeated New Mexico on Friday, 7-0, and New Mexico State on Saturday, 4-0.

Sophomore Polina Malykh remains undefeated in regular season singles play, 7-0. In No. 4 singles against New Mexico’s Bronte Murgett, Malykh won 6-3, 6-2 to help the Cougars complete the sweep. She led throughout her match Saturday against NMSU, but it did not finish.

Boise State played the College of Idaho at home Friday and earned a 7-0 sweep over the Coyotes. After the big win, the Broncos improved to 6-5 overall. Historically, BYU is 16-3 against Boise State all-time.

The match begins Friday at 12 p.m. MT, at the Appleton Tennis Center. Check BYU’s online schedule for live stats.