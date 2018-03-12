Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto has sustained another injury.

The team announced Monday afternoon that Neto fractured his left hand on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans and that he'll be reevaluated in two weeks, meaning he'll miss at least that much time.

Neto has appeared in only 39 games this season thanks to a variety of ailments. Most recently he missed a few games because of a sprained ankle and he was out for a month from December-January because of a right knee injury and concussion.

When healthy, the third-year guard out of Brazil has been a steadying presence for the Jazz off the bench.