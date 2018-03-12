Dixie State senior men’s basketball players Trevor Hill and Brandon Simister were named to the 2018 Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association (D2CCA) West Region team, which was announced on Monday. Hill was voted to the D2CCA first team and will move on to the national ballot for All-America consideration, while Simister earned second-team honors. DSU was the only school in the West region to collect multiple team selections.

Hill capped off his record-breaking 2017-18 season by becoming the first player in Pacific West Conference history to sweep both the league’s Player and Defender of the Year awards. Hill’s PacWest Player of the Year award was DSU’s first in program history, while the Defender of the Year award was DSU’s second overall (Mark Ogden Jr. in 2016).

Hill, who earned First-Team all-PacWest accolades, started in all 30 games this past season and led DSU in scoring (15.2 ppg), rebounding (5.8 rpg), assists 4.7 (apg) and steals (2.0 spg). Additionally, Hill finished the regular season as the PacWest leader in steals with a DSU single-season record 61, which included a DSU single-game record-tying six steals in a road win at Dominican. He also finished the regular season ranked third in the conference in assists, seventh in scoring, 13th in assist/turnover ratio (1.5) and 22nd in rebounding.

Hill scored in double figures in 25 games with five games of 20 or more points, and he led the team in scoring 11 times, rebounding 12 times, assists 19 times and steals 14 times. He also posted a team-high four double-doubles, including a 15-point, 11-rebound effort in DSU’s NCAA West Regional loss to Azusa Pacific last Friday. He earned PacWest Player of the Week honors in November after becoming the first player in the DSU’s NCAA era to record consecutive 30-point games, which included a school single-game record 35 points in a win against Eastern New Mexico and 30 points the next night against the top team in the West Region in Western Oregon.

Hill also earned PacWest All-Tournament team honors after he averaged 14.5 points in DSU’s two wins, including 19 points (15 in the second half) in the Trailblazers’ tourney-clinching victory over California Baptist.

The senior closed his stellar four-year career ranked in the top 10 all-time in 13 statistical categories and is DSU’s career leader in free throws made (456), steals (164), assists (418) and starts (91). He also became DSU’s career leader in games played (113) in last Friday’s NCAA game vs. APU, and he finished second in career points (1,441 pts) and rebounds (596, also No. 9 in PacWest history).

Simister, who also earned First-Team all-PacWest honors, started in all 28 games he played in this past season and finished as DSU’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 ppg. He scored in double figures in 23 of his 28 starts with a team-high seven 20-plus point outings, and he led the team in scoring 13 times overall.

The senior was named the PacWest Tournament Most Outstanding Player after pouring in a career-high 28 points in DSU’s tourney-clinching win over CBU. He also tallied 25 points with a DSU single-game record-tying six 3-pointers in a win over Holy Names, and he followed that up with a game-high 19 points, 13 in the second half, in DSU’s PacWest title-clinching win at Point Loma, which earned him PacWest Player of the Week honors.

He closed his season ranked in the top 15 nationally in free throw percentage with a DSU single-season record 90.2 percent clip, which included breaking DSU and PacWest single-game records with 18-straight free throws made in a win at Concordia-Irvine, going 18-for-18 overall.

Simister finished his four-year career owning the DSU “trifecta” as the single game (co-leader with six), single-season (67 in 2017-18) and career (165) 3FGM leader. He is also DSU’s career leader in free throw percentage (.8708), and he is ranked in the top 10 all-time in 13 DSU career statistical categories, including second all-time in free throws made (337), third in assists (307), third in career 3-point percentage (.424) and fourth in scoring (1,145 pts).

Dixie State, which swept both the Pacific West Conference regular season (18-2) and tournament championships, finished the 2017-18 season with a school record 23 victories as the Trailblazers closed with a 23-7 overall record. The 23 wins also included a school record 17-game winning streak, which was stopped in DSU’s NCAA tournament loss. DSU’s 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball tournament appearance was the program’s eighth in the last nine seasons overall.

About the D2CCA

