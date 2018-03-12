Coming in with a 12-match winning streak, No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball continues conference play this week, facing off against USC.

Last week, the Cougars (17-4, 7-0 MPSF) beat No. 11 Penn State, No. 8 Lewis and No. 2 Hawai’i to win the Outrigger Resorts Invitational. Brenden Sander was named the Most Outstanding Player and added to the all-tournament team along with Gabi Garcia Fernandez.

USC

The Cougars face off against the Trojans (5-14, 1-5 MPSF) on Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. MDT, at the Smith Fieldhouse. BYU leads the overall series history, 38-13. The Cougars have won four-straight matches against the Trojans, including picking up a four-set win on the road earlier this season.

USC ended a seven-match losing streak last week by defeating Harvard at home in four sets.

The match will be televised live on BYUtv. Links to a video stream and live stats can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.

