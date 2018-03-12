Senior Leo Durkin was named the Off the Block/Molten National Setter of the Week, the organization announced Monday.

Durkin guided BYU men’s volleyball to three wins last week to claim the Outrigger Resorts Invitational championship.

In a five-set win against No. 11 Penn State, Durkin contributed a match-high 50 assists to go with a team-high nine digs and five blocks. The team eclipsed the .300 hitting percentage mark with a .302 clip.

Then against No. 8 Lewis, he put up 35 assists, four digs and four blocks as the Cougars won against the Flyers for the second time this season.

In the finale against No. 2 Hawai’i, Durkin had a match-high 44 assists while guiding the offense to a .340 hitting percentage in a four-set upset win.

This is the second-consecutive week that Durkin has been selected as the Off the Block National Setter of the Week.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.