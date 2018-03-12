BYU sophomore outfielder Rylee Jensen earned her third career West Coast Conference Softball Player of the Week award, the conference office announced Monday.

Jensen batted .421 on the week and scored 10 runs on eight hits, including five home runs and one triple. She also had seven RBIs.

The Cougars have now earned back-to-back conference Player of the Week honors after Lexi Tarrow received it last week. Arissa Paulson was the Pitcher of the Week the second week of competition.

San Diego freshman pitcher Hannah Boos was named the WCC Pitcher of the Week.

Player of the Week also nominated: Hannah Gilliland, San Diego

Pitcher of the Week also nominated: Kerisa Viramontes, BYU