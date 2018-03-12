The Dixie State women’s track team kicked off the 2018 regular season on Saturday at the Occidental Spring Break Classic in Los Angeles, California.

The team competed in eight total events at the meet and set four school records to go with four other personal bests.

Skyler Storie, Billie Hatch and Laynee Wells each set personal bests in the 10,000-meter event, including a school record for Storie as she crossed the tape with a time of 37:54.29, beating the previous record by nearly 90 seconds. Hatch beat her old mark of 41 minutes with a finishing time of 39:11.74, while Wells recorded a personal best of 40:28.76. Wells also set a school record with a time of 2:25.39 in the 800 meter.

Noelle Hele set a school record and personal best in the 1,500 meter with a time of 5:05.06. Anela Christensen bested her previous fastest time in the event, finishing at 5:16.64. Christensen set another personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:35.09.

The team set a school record in the 4x400 with a time of 4:21.25. The four-woman squad consisted of Hele, Rebecca Opoulos, Katie Ross and Sarah Hinze.

The team will travel north to Orem to participate in the UVU Collegiate Invite on Friday, March 30.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.