Utah Valley is headed back to the College Basketball Invitational for the second straight year, this time as a host institution in the first round.

The Wolverines (22-10) accepted an invitation to the national postseason tournament whose 16-team field was announced Sunday night. UVU will host Eastern Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MDT at UCCU Center.

The Eagles (20-14), who lost to Montana in the Big Sky tournament championship, are making their third straight appearance in the CBI.

The winner of the UVU-Eastern Washington game will play the winner of San Francisco and Colgate in the CBI quarterfinals.

UVU is coming off a 1-1 record during the WAC tournament, beating CSU Bakersfield in the quarterfinals before losing to Grand Canyon in the semifinals.

The Wolverines played in the CBI last year, beating Georgia Southern and Rice on the road before falling to eventual CBI champ Wyoming in Laramie in the tournament's semifinals.

Four WAC teams made this year's CBI field, including Grand Canyon, Seattle and UT Rio Grande Valley.