There was some suspense about BYUs postseason fate after Saint Marys didnt get into the NCAA Tournament, but the Cougars are headed to the NIT.

BYU, which will be a 6 seed, will play the 3 seed Stanford Cardinal in the first round at Maples Pavillion in Palo Alto, Calif., the Cardinals home arena, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Cougars finished the regular season 22-9 and then made the West Coast Conference Tournament title game after beating the Gaels in the semifinals before losing to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Stanford finished 18-15 overall and 11-7 in Pac-12 play.

Saint Mary's was given a 1 seed and will play SE Louisiana in the first round.

This story will be updated.