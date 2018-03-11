Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars' bench celebrates a three point shot as BYU and Gonzaga play in an NCAA basketball game in the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
There was some suspense about BYUs postseason fate after Saint Marys didnt get into the NCAA Tournament, but the Cougars are headed to the NIT.

BYU, which will be a 6 seed, will play the 3 seed Stanford Cardinal in the first round at Maples Pavillion in Palo Alto, Calif., the Cardinals home arena, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Cougars finished the regular season 22-9 and then made the West Coast Conference Tournament title game after beating the Gaels in the semifinals before losing to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Stanford finished 18-15 overall and 11-7 in Pac-12 play.

Saint Mary's was given a 1 seed and will play SE Louisiana in the first round.

