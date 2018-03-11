Utah State men's tennis (9-6, 1-0 MW) lost, 5-2, to South Florida (4-8, 0-1 American) on Sunday morning in Tampa, Florida.

"Today we just didn't bring enough intensity at the beginning, and it carried over into singles," head coach James Wilson said. "South Florida is a talented team that played with a sense of urgency. We have to find a way to consistently bring effort from all the guys on the court."

In doubles, seniors Jaime Barajas and Andrew Nakajima lost, 1-6, to senior Grayson Goldin and junior Alberto Barroso-Camp at the No. 1 spot. Freshmen Felipe Acosta and Addy Vashistha dropped just one game in their 6-1 victory over sophomores Sean Burnette and Pierre Luquet at the No. 3 spot. South Florida won the doubles point after senior Peter Bertran and sophomore Jakub Wokcik won, 6-2, at the No. 2 spot against freshmen Jose Carvajal and Valdemar Holm.

Acosta opened singles play with a straight-set victory at the No. 6 spot, 6-1, 6-1, over Burnette. Holm then lost at the No. 4 spot, 2-6, 4-6, to Wojcik. Carvajal lost, 4-6, 2-6, at the No. 5 spot against Luquet. Sophomore Sergiu Bucur won his first set, 6-2, at the No. 2 spot against Goldin but lost the second, 3-6. Bucur won the match after only dropping one game in the final set, winning 6-1. South Florida won the match after Barroso-Camp defeated Barajas at the No. 1 spot, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6. Junior Samuel Serrano won his first set, 6-4, at the No. 3 spot against Bertran but lost the next two, 4-6, 6-10.

USU next will participate in the Spring Invite in San Diego, California, from Thursday, March 15, through Saturday, March 17.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.