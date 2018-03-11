Utah State women's tennis (9-7, 0-0 MW) lost, 4-2, to Cal State Fullerton (12-2, 2-0 Big West) on Sunday in Fullerton, California.

"Fullerton is a very talented and disciplined team," head coach Sean McInerney said. "We fought hard but couldn't find a way to get that third win to force the deciding doubles point. I am proud of the team on going 3-1 on this trip. Now (it's) back to work and preparing for the stretch run."

The match was moved back an hour and started off with singles due to weather. In singles, senior Maggie O'Meara lost, 6-4, 6-1, at the No. 3 spot against junior Karla Portalatin. Senior Sabrina Demerath then lost, 6-2, 6-2, at the No. 2 spot against junior Sarah Nuno. Sophomore Hannah Jones put the Aggies on the board with a 6-3, 6-1 victory at the No. 5 spot against freshman Caisey Lee Emery. Sophomore Rhoda Tanui lost, 6-1, 6-1, at the No. 4 spot against junior Luxizi Meng. Cal State Fullerton clinched the win after freshman Genevieve Zeidan defeated freshman Sasha Pisareva, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 1 spot. Sophomore Sophia Haleas won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, at the No. 6 spot against junior Masako Makiba. Due to CSF's victories in singles, the doubles matches were not played.

Utah State returns to the courts on Thursday, March 22, as USU hosts BYU (7-4, 2-1 WCC) for the first time in program history at 11 a.m. MT, in Logan, Utah.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.