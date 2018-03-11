Utah State has fired head men's basketball coach Tim Duryea.

The school announced the move Sunday evening. Duryea was at the helm of the Aggies program for three years in which they went 47-49 overall and just 22-32 in Mountain West Conference play.

Duryea, who was an assistant in Logan for 14 years prior to becoming head coach, replaced the program's all-time winningest coach, Stew Morrill. His tenure got off to a bad start when he became a central figure in a national story surrounding David Collette's departure from the program, and he couldn't maintain Morrill's momentum on the court.

Utah State went 16-15, 14-17 and 17-17 overall in Duryea's three seasons. The Aggies went 7-11, 7-11 and 8-10 in conference play. They made a surprise run to the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament this season as the 7 seed.

"We appreciate everything that Tim and his staff have contributed to Utah State the past three seasons, both on and off the court," Aggies athletic director John Hartwell said in the announcement. "However, we feel it is in the best interest of the program to make a change."

A national search for the program's next coach will begin immediately, the school said.