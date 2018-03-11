Utah State's men's golf team continues its 2018 spring season on Monday, March 12, at the Oral Roberts and Stephen F. Austin-hosted Spring Break Challenge. The three-day, 54-hole tournament will be held at the TFC Four Seasons Las Colinas in Irving, Texas, and play at par-71 over the 6,791-yard layout.

This year's 16-team field includes Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois State, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Oral Roberts, Rice, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State, Utah State, Utah Valley and Western Illinois, along with individual competitors from Baylor and Oklahoma.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are senior Braxton Miller (Boise, Idaho), sophomores Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho) and Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas) and freshmen Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and Brock Stanger (Orem, Utah).

During its first tournament of the spring season, Utah State finished second out of nine teams at the Southern Utah-hosted Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational with a 2-under 574 (282-292), as USU had three of the top-nine players in the field. Individually, Lansford placed third for his best tournament finish and his second-ever top-five placing at 5-under 139 (64-75). Eckert also had his best tournament finish as he tied for fifth place at 1-under 143 (71-72). Miller also tied for fifth at 1-under 143 (74-69), for his fourth top-10 finish this season and the fifth of his career, to go along with his 11th career top-20 finish.

On the season, Lansford leads Utah State with a stroke average of 70.82 through 11 rounds, which includes five rounds in the 60s and six rounds under par, not to mention three under-par finishes. Miller has a stroke average of 70.86 through 14 rounds, which includes six rounds in the 60s and eight rounds under par, to go along with four under-par finishes. Eckert has a stroke average of 73.36 through 11 rounds, which includes two rounds in the 60s and three rounds under par, to go along with two finishes under par. Stanger has a stroke average of 73.38 through eight rounds, which includes one round in the 60s and two rounds under par. Hess has a stroke average of 74.29 through 14 rounds, which includes two rounds in the 60s and four rounds under par, while posting one under-par finish.

Live scoring will be available on BirdieFire, and daily results will be available via Utah State's website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.