NEW ORLEANS – Led by the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio, who combined to score 57 points, the Jazz overcame an Anthony Davis triple-double (25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks) and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans.

Turning point: Donovan Mitchell came alive at the end of the third quarter, scoring 15 consecutive points for the Jazz, turning a three-point deficit into a four-point Utah lead in the process.

The hero: Mitchell finished with 27 points, all but two of which came in the second half.

3 keys:

• The Jazz shooting struggled from the field, shooting just 41.7% from the field, but were nearly perfect from the free throw line, hitting 24-of-25 attempts.

• Utah dominated on the boards, out rebounding the Pelicans 55-38, including 17-10 on the offensive end.

• Ricky Rubio had himself a game, with 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Rubio was particularly effective in the first half and late in the fourth quarter.

Jazz almanac: 37-30, Won 6

Playoff picture: The Jazz briefly sat in eighth place in the Western Conference after the win, but the Denver Nuggets topped the Los Angeles Lakers a short time later, putting Utah once again on the outside looking in.

Next 3:

Tuesday, March 13 vs. Detroit (30-36), 7 p.m. MT

Thursday, March 15 vs. Phoenix (19-48), 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 17 vs. Kings (21-45), 7 p.m. MT