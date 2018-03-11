1 of 13
View 13 Items
Darron Cummings, AP
Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell shoots between ndiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Indianapolis. Utah won 104-84. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FINAL SCORE
NOH
99
JAZZ
116
Full Box Score/Player stats

NEW ORLEANS – Led by the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio, who combined to score 57 points, the Jazz overcame an Anthony Davis triple-double (25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks) and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans.

Turning point: Donovan Mitchell came alive at the end of the third quarter, scoring 15 consecutive points for the Jazz, turning a three-point deficit into a four-point Utah lead in the process.

The hero: Mitchell finished with 27 points, all but two of which came in the second half.

3 keys:

• The Jazz shooting struggled from the field, shooting just 41.7% from the field, but were nearly perfect from the free throw line, hitting 24-of-25 attempts.

• Utah dominated on the boards, out rebounding the Pelicans 55-38, including 17-10 on the offensive end.

• Ricky Rubio had himself a game, with 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Rubio was particularly effective in the first half and late in the fourth quarter.

Jazz almanac: 37-30, Won 6

Playoff picture: The Jazz briefly sat in eighth place in the Western Conference after the win, but the Denver Nuggets topped the Los Angeles Lakers a short time later, putting Utah once again on the outside looking in.

Next 3:

Tuesday, March 13 vs. Detroit (30-36), 7 p.m. MT

Thursday, March 15 vs. Phoenix (19-48), 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 17 vs. Kings (21-45), 7 p.m. MT

Trent Wood
Add a comment