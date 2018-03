Sunday, March 11, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Pirates at Blue Jays, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Reds at Mariners, MLBN, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. USC, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Exhibition: Padres at Giants, MLBN, 6 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Indians at Royals, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

Women: Patriot League championship, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

Ivy League championship, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

A-10 championship, CBS, 11 a.m.

SEC championship, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Women: Southland championship, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Sun Belt championship, ESPN2, noon

Women: NEC championship, ESPNU, noon

G League: BayHawks at Charge, NBATV, 1 p.m.

AAC championship, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Warriors at Timberwolves, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Jazz at Pelicans, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Women: Ivy League championship, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NCAA Selection Show, TBS, 4 p.m.

Cavaliers at Lakers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

CYCLING

Paris-Nice: Stage 8, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF

Valspar Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (NBC, 1 p.m.)

Toshiba Classic, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

UCLA at Stanford, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

HOCKEY

Bruins at Blackhawks, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

AHL: Devils at Phantoms, NHLTV, 3 p.m.

Stars at Penguins, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, ABC, 10:30 a.m.

TicketGuardian 500, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

2018 Winter Games, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Army/Claremont vs. UCLA, Pac-12, noon

Wales vs. Italy, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Arsenal vs. Watford, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Stuttgart vs. Leipzig, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United, ESPN, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Auburn at LSU, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

TRACK

NCAA Indoor Championships, ESPN2, 5 p.m. (tape)

RADIO

NBA

Warriors at Timberwolves, AM-700, 1:30 p.m.

Jazz at Pelicans, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 2 p.m.

Monday, March 12, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

CIT first round, CBSSN, 10 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Selection Special, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Spurs at Rockets, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Heat at Trail Blazers, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

AHL: Rocket at Marlies, NHLTV, 1 p.m.

MLB

Exhibition: Nationals at Tigers, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Reds at Angels, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Twins at Yankees, MLBN, 6 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: White Sox at Mariners, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

PARALYMPICS

2018 Winter Games, NBCSN, 10 a.m., 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Stoke vs. Manchester City, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Rays at Phillies, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Cubs at Padres, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Mariners at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Mets at Nationals, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Exhibition: Tigers at Yankees, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

NCAA First Four, truTV, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

NIT first round, ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; ESPNU, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

Timberwolves at Wizards, NBATV, 5 p.m.

Pistons at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Nuggets at Lakers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

San Jose St. at UCLA, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

NHL

Avalanche at Wild, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

2018 Winter Games, NBCSN, noon, 10 p.m.

SOCCER

Manchester United vs. Sevilla, Fox Sports 1, 1:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Utah Valley at BYU, AM-960, 6 p.m.

NBA

Pistons at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

NCAA First Four, truTV, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

NIT first round, ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPNU, 6 p.m., 8 p.m.)

Wizards at Celtics, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Lakers at Warriors, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Exhibition: Yankees at Orioles, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Reds at Diamondbacks, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Rays at Pirates, MLBN, 6 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Rockies at Dodgers, MLBN, 8 p.m.

NHL

Penguins at Rangers, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

2018 Winter Games, NBCSN, noon, 11 p.m.

SKIING

FIS World Cup, NBCSN, 10 a.m., 11 a.m.

SOCCER

FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea, Fox Sports 1, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 15, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Marlins at Mets, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Royals at Dodgers, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Blue Jays at Red Sox, MLBN, 6 p.m. (delay)

Utah at USC, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Exhibition: Mariners at Athletics, MLBN, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NCAA first round, CBS, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

NCAA first round, truTV, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

NCAA first round, TNT, 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

NCAA first round, TBS, 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

Clippers at Rockets, NBATV, 6 p.m.

Suns at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Arnold Palmer Invitational, GOLF, noon

Bank of Hope Founders Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.

NHL

Penguins at Canadiens, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Avalanche at Blues, ALT, 6 p.m.

Red Wings at Kings, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

2018 Winter Games, NBCSN, noon, 11 p.m.

SKIING

FIS World Cup, NBCSN, 10 a.m., 11 a.m.

SOCCER

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Leipzig, Fox Sports 1, noon

Arsenal vs. AC Milan, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, ESPN2, noon, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

USC at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

NCAA tournament, ESPNU, 10 a.m. (ESPN, 5 p.m.)

RADIO

BASEBALL

LMU at BYU, AM-960, 6 p.m.

NBA

Suns at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 16, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Braves at Pirates, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Cubs at White Sox, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Twins at Red Sox, MLBN, 6 p.m. (delay)

Utah at USC, Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Exhibition: Orioles at Mets, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

NCAA first round, CBS, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Women: NCAA first round, ESPN2, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

NCAA first round, truTV, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

NCAA first round, TNT, 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

NCAA first round, TBS, 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

NIT second round, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Clippers at Thunder, NBATV, 6 p.m.

Heat at Lakers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

Arnold Palmer Invitational, GOLF, noon

Bank of Hope Founders Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Georgia at Utah, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NCHC semifinals, CBSSN, 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Islanders at Capitals, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

Predators at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Colorado at USC, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Auto Club 400 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Gatornationals qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

2018 Winter Games, NBCSN, 5 p.m., 9 p.m.

SKIING

FIS World Cup, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SUU at BYU, BYUtv, 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

Cal at Oregon St., Pac-12, 11 p.m. (delay)

SWIMMING

Women’s NCAA championship, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, ESPN, 1 p.m. (ESPN2, 8 p.m.)

WRESTLING

NCAA tournament, ESPNU, 9 a.m. (ESPN, 6 p.m.)

RADIO

BASEBALL

LMU at BYU, AM-960, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Georgia at Utah, AM-700, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 17, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Yankees at Tigers, MLBN, 11 a.m.

LMU at BYU, BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Exhibition: Dodgers at White Sox, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Utah at USC, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Exhibition: Athletics at Giants, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Exhibition: Royals at Rangers, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

Women: NCAA first round, ESPN2, 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.

NCAA second round, CBS, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

NIT second round, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Division III championship, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

NCAA second round, TNT, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

NCAA second round, TBS, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Timberwolves at Spurs, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.

Kings at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

BOXING

Imam vs. Ramirez, ESPN, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Colorado spring game, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

GOLF

Arnold Palmer Invitational, GOLF, 10:30 a.m. (NBC, 12:30 p.m.)

Bank of Hope Founders Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

FIG World Gymnastics Championships, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks at Sabres, NHLTV, 11 a.m.

OHL: Steelheads at IceDogs, NHLTV, 1:30 p.m.

Canadiens at Maple Leafs, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

NCHC championship, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Spiral Stakes, ALT, 3:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Colgate at Navy, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, CBSSN, 11:30 a.m.

Ohio St. at Denver, ALT, 1 p.m.

Penn at Princeton, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Fontana race, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 11:30 a.m.)

AMA Supercross, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

2018 Winter Games, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Italy vs. Scotland, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

SKIING

FIS World Cup, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Swansea vs. Tottenham, Fox Sports 1, 6 a.m.

Leicester vs. Arsenal, NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Stoke vs. Everton, CNBC, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Watford, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Red Bulls at Real Salt Lake, KMYU, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Alabama at Auburn, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Washington at Arizona St., Pac-12, 6 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, ESPN, noon

WRESTLING

NCAA tournament, ESPNU, 9 a.m. (ESPN2, 6 p.m.)

RADIO

BASEBALL

LMU at BYU, AM-960, 1 p.m.

NBA

Kings at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Red Bulls at Real Salt Lake, AM-700, 7 p.m.