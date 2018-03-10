The BYU women's tennis team finished its two-game road trip with a 4-0 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday, earning its fifth sweep of the season.

"It was a great weekend for us here in New Mexico," BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. "I'm happy with how we performed, and I'm looking forward to continuing our momentum next weekend."

Junior Taylah Beckman and sophomore Samantha Smith got the Cougars (7-4, West Coast Conference 2-1) off to a hot start. The duo took on Eli Arnaudova and Helena Colvee of New Mexico State (4-9) and won 6-1.

In No. 1 doubles, senior Mayci Jones and sophomore Polina Malykh did not drop a game against New Mexico State's Yadira Rubio and Lindsay Harlas to win big, 6-0, and give BYU the doubles point. No. 2 doubles did not finish.

Smith brought momentum from doubles play to the No. 6 singles position against Colvee and dominated the match with a 6-1, 6-0 win to put BYU up 2-0. Freshman Hermehr Kaur kept the ball rolling in her matchup against Arnaudova in No. 5 singles. Kaur controlled the entire match and won, 6-2, 6-1, for a 3-0 Cougar lead over the Aggies.

In No. 1 singles, Jones competed against New Mexico's Rebecca Keijezerwaard. The two kept the match close through the first set until Jones pulled away. She carried that energy to take the second set for a 6-4, 6-1 victory, giving BYU the 4-0 sweep.

The remainder of the matches for No. 2, 3 and 4 singles did not finish.

The Cougars travel to Boise State next week and will compete on Friday, March 16, at 12 p.m. MT. A link to the live stats will be available on BYU's online schedule.