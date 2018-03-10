Drew Zimmerman earned his first win, leading BYU's baseball team to a 6-4 victory over Omaha in the final game of the series Saturday afternoon.

"Sweeping anybody is tough to do," BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. "Today, they had four or five chances to take the lead and we had four or five chances to expand the lead and didn’t get it done, but we will take the win. We just had a team meeting after the game; even though we swept, it didn’t feel right. Something was missing. So, I said 'let’s do it by committee, come together and get it done.'"

The Cougars improved to 8-6 on the season, and the Mavericks dropped to 4-11.

After a scoreless first inning, Brock Hale stepped up to the plate and homered out to left field to give the Cougars an early 1-0 lead.

In the third, Jarrett Perns and Brennon Anderson led off with singles. With runners on second and third, Daniel Schneemann singled to center field for an RBI. Keaton Kringlen hit a sacrifice fly to center field, sending Anderson home for the third BYU run. With one out and the bases loaded, another sacrifice fly by Brian Hsu allowed Schneemann to cross for a 4-0 BYU advantage.

With runners on first and second in the top of the fourth, Omaha got on the board after a single up the middle by Ben Palensky. A sacrifice fly by Cole Thibodeau put the Mavericks within two, 4-2.

The Cougars answered with two quick runs of their own when Schneemann singled up the middle for two RBIs, extending the BYU lead to 6-2 after four.

In the top of the fifth and freshman Zimmerman (1-1) on the mound for the first time at Miller Field, a double and a pair of walks loaded the bases for UNO. Zimmerman threw a 91 MPH fastball as he caught a batter swinging for the first out. The next two batters popped up to end the inning.

A single to right field and a double to center field gave the Mavericks two runs in the eighth off closer Jake Suddreth, cutting into the BYU margin, 6-4. Suddreth hung on in the ninth and picked up his third save, as the Cougars secured the third win in the series.

In the three-game series, Saturday's attendance was the highest with 1,731 at Larry H. Miller Field.

BYU hosts Utah Valley in the UCCU Crosstown Clash this Tuesday at 6 p.m. MDT, at Miller Field. The game will be televised on BYUtv, and audio streaming will be dependent on NCAA basketball pairings.