Utah State men's tennis (9-5, 1-0 MW) blanked George Washington (0-13, 0-1 Atlantic 10), 4-0, on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

"We got off to a good start in doubles with great energy, which helped us," head coach James Wilson said. "I was glad to see everyone competing hard and not having an emotional letdown after yesterday's match. Tomorrow we will need to be at our best because South Florida is tough."

In doubles, freshmen Addy Vashistha and Felipe Acosta swept junior Amlan Sahoo and freshman Kaan Tuna, 6-0, at the No. 3 spot. Seniors Jaime Barajas and Andrew Nakajima won shortly after, 6-3, at the No. 1 spot against senior Chris Reynolds and sophomore Jakub Behun to clinch the doubles point. At the No. 2 spot, junior Samuel Serrano and sophomore Sergiu Bucur led 3-2 against seniors Chris Fletcher and Christos Hadjigeorgiou, but the match ended unfinished due to the other courts' results.

In singles, Acosta won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-0, at the No. 4 spot against Behun. Vashistha dropped just three games in his match at the No. 5 spot against Sahoo, winning 6-2, 6-1. Nakajima led, 3-0, against Tuna before winning by retirement at the No. 6 spot. The remaining matches ended unfinished.

USU wraps up its Florida slate by taking on South Florida (3-7, 0-1 American) on Sunday, March 11, at 8 a.m. MT.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.