Andre Miller

Then: A junior starting point guard, who was the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.2 points per game. He also led the team in assists (5.2) and steals (2.1), and became a first-team All-American the following year.

Now: Was drafted No. 8 overall by Cleveland in 1999 and went on to play 17 seasons in the NBA for nine different teams, ending up 10th on the all-time assists list. He now lives in San Diego with his wife and 6-year-old son “being a family person.” He serves as an ambassador for the NBA, traveling around the country, and says he might get into coaching at the high school level.

Michael Doleac

Then: The senior starting center who led the team in scoring (16.1 ppg), rebounding (7.1 rpg) and blocked shots (1.1), and was an 80.5 percent free-throw shooter.

Now: Coaches the basketball team at Park City High, where he is also a physics teacher and is “livin’ the dream.” He and his wife, former Ute gymnast Shannon Bowles, have two boys. He was drafted No. 12 overall and played 10 years in the NBA for six different teams from 1998-08, including the world champion Miami Heat in 2005-06.

Hanno Mottola

Then: Started all 34 games as a 6-foot-10 sophomore, was third on the team in scoring at 12.5 ppg, and averaged 5.3 rebounds per game.

Now: After playing professionally for over a decade, he coaches back home in Helsinki for the Finnish Basketball Federation and “coaches the best high school kids in the country.”

Alex Jensen

Then: The former Viewmont star was a sophomore starting forward after serving an LDS Chuch mission. He averaged 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds and was second on the team in assists per game at 2.3.

Now: After playing in Europe for several years and assisting coach Rick Majerus at Saint Louis University for four years, Jensen is in his fifth season as an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz. He is the father of two young daughters, 23 months and 2 months old.

Drew Hansen

Then: Was a starting guard who was known for his defense and called “the ultimate blender” by coach Rich Majerus. He led the team in 3-point shooting, both makes (41) and percentage (45.6), while averaging 5.5 points per game.

Now: Works as an attorney in Orange County, California, and is the father of four children.

Trace Caton

Then: The younger brother of Ute player Ben Caton, he was the Utes’ sixth man as a freshman, playing in all 34 games and averaging 4.0 points per contest. He was second on the team in 3-point makes (25) and percentage (41.7).

Now: He played for two more seasons at Utah before going to medical school. Now works as an ER physician in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he lives with his wife and five children.

Britton Johnsen

Then: Was a skinny freshman out of Murray High, who missed 13 games because of knee tendinitis. However, he played more as the season progressed and was an integral part of the NCAA run during which he averaged 6.2 points in 17 minutes per game.

Now: After a brief NBA career and several years playing in Europe, he works as a business development manager for General Motors and also serves as an analyst for Utah Jazz broadcasts. He has a son and two daughters.

Jordie McTavish

Then: Was the backup to Miller, playing in all 34 games as a sophomore and averaged 2.7 points and 1.0 assists per game. He went on to finish his collegiate career at Idaho State.

Now: Lives in British Columbia, where he enjoys working “mostly outside” at Mount Revelstoke National Park.

David Jackson

Then: Was a top reserve on the Ute guard line as a sophomore, averaging 3.3 points per game. Transferred to the University of Oregon for his final two years.

Now: He’s raising two girls in Vancouver, Washington, where he works in law enforcement as a sheriff’s deputy.

Nate Althoff

Then: Before becoming a three-year starter for the U., the 6-foot-11 Althoff played in just 17 games his freshman season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Now: Has put his computer engineering degree to good use, working for the past 15 years as a software developer in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Greg Barratt

Then: After a standout career at Olympus High and an LDS Chuch mission, Barratt played sparingly in his only season at Utah, averaging 1.8 points in 15 games.

Now: Has worked for the past 15 years in Park City in the real estate business and has three children.

Brandon Sluga

Then: Was in his second of four years as a walk-on and played in just three games, but recalls “just being part of that experience was special.”

Now: Works at Juan Diego High where he a math teacher and the department chairman.

Rick Majerus

Then: Was in his ninth year as Ute head coach and had just turned 50 a month before the NCAA Tournament.

After: Despite being rumored for numerous job openings during his time at Utah, Majerus stayed at the U. for six more seasons before abruptly resigning in February 2004. In his 15 years as Ute head coach, he won 323 games with a 77.3 winning percentage. After working as a TV analyst for three seasons, he went on to coach at Saint Louis University from 2007-12, making it to the NCAA round of 32 his final season. He died Dec. 1, 2012, at the age of 64.

Donny Daniels

Then: Was in his ninth season as a Ute assistant.

Now: The 63-year-old Daniels has been an assistant at Gonzaga for the past eight seasons after spending three years as head coach at Cal State Fullerton and seven seasons as an assistant at UCLA.

Jeff Judkins

Then: Was in his fifth year as a full-time Ute assistant after four years as a part-time assistant.

Now: The 61-year-old Judkins has been the women’s basketball coach at BYU for 17 years with 10 20-win seasons and only one losing season. He is the father of five children and has 13 grandchildren.