Ravell Call, Deseret News
Utah State Aggies guard Koby McEwen shoots with New Mexico Lobos guard Sam Logwood defending during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Friday, March 9, 2018.
LAS VEGAS — No. 7 seed Utah State's run at the Mountain West Conference tournament ended in the semifinals late Friday night as the Aggies fell to No. 3 seed New Mexico 83-68 at Thomas & Mack Center.

Turning point: The Lobos ended the first half on a 20-3 run to take a 37-25 lead into the break. Early on, Utah State led by as many as eight points.

The heroes: Joe Furstinger had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and added six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot for New Mexico, while teammates Troy Simons and Sam Logwood had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Sam Merrill had 17 points, three 3-pointers, five assists and three rebounds to lead the Aggies.

3 keys

- The Lobos outshot Utah State from the field, 51.9 percent to 42.1 percent, and made 20 of 25 free throws to the Aggies' 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.

- New Mexico owned a 23-13 edge in points off turnovers.

- The Lobos outscored Utah State 36-28 in points in the paint.

Utah State almanac: 17-17, Lost 1

Up next: Postseason play, TBD

