LAS VEGAS — No. 7 seed Utah State's run at the Mountain West Conference tournament ended in the semifinals late Friday night as the Aggies fell to No. 3 seed New Mexico 83-68 at Thomas & Mack Center.

Turning point: The Lobos ended the first half on a 20-3 run to take a 37-25 lead into the break. Early on, Utah State led by as many as eight points.

The heroes: Joe Furstinger had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and added six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot for New Mexico, while teammates Troy Simons and Sam Logwood had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Sam Merrill had 17 points, three 3-pointers, five assists and three rebounds to lead the Aggies.

3 keys

- The Lobos outshot Utah State from the field, 51.9 percent to 42.1 percent, and made 20 of 25 free throws to the Aggies' 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.

- New Mexico owned a 23-13 edge in points off turnovers.

- The Lobos outscored Utah State 36-28 in points in the paint.

Utah State almanac: 17-17, Lost 1

Up next: Postseason play, TBD