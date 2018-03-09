LAS VEGAS — Utah State’s long-shot dream of winning its first conference tournament in seven years and advancing to the NCAA Tournament ended Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center as New Mexico rolled to an 83-68 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.

The Aggies were befuddled all night by the Lobos’ constant pressure defense, which caused 13 turnovers. Meanwhile, the Ags weren’t making shots that fell the first two days of the tournament as they finished with 42.6-percent shooting on the night.

With the loss, the Aggies dropped to 17-17 for the season, while the Lobos improved to 19-14 going into Saturday afternoon’s finals against San Diego State.

Sam Merrill led the way for Utah State with 17 points, while Koby McEwen scored 16 points and Julion Pearre had 13. New Mexico was led by Sam Longwood with 16 and Troy Simons with 17.

A day earlier, USU coach Tim Duryea had lamented his team’s problems against Boise State’s press at the end of the game, saying, “I was in disbelief at how bad we were against the press. We were shooting ourselves in the foot right and left.”

The Lobos must have been watching because they came out pressing the Aggies right from the start and it rattled them into several turnovers and some rushed shots once they got past the pressure.

The Aggies actually looked good at the beginning of the game. But after taking a five-point lead midway through the first half, the Aggies fell apart amid the Lobos pressure as New Mexico went on a 19-0 run late in the first half and took a 37-25 lead into halftime on a 20-3 run for a 37-25 lead.

New Mexico defeated Wyoming 85-75 in the late game Thursday so the Aggies supposedly had a slight advantage of playing a couple of hours earlier and being fresher.

As usual, the Lobos had the largest contingent of fans of any school in the tournament (perhaps even as many as hometown UNLV) and they drowned out the loyal bunch from Logan.

However, they were quiet in the early going as the Aggies jumped out to an early lead. Unlike their first two tournament games when they fell behind by big margins early, the Aggies took a 22-17 lead at the 8:51 mark, behind Merrill’s 10 points.

Then the roof caved in as the Aggies went nearly seven minutes without a point as New Mexico scored 19 straight points and got its fans rockin.’ In all, the Aggies scored on just one of their final 15 possessions of the first half as the Lobos took a 37-25 lead into halftime.

Having come back to win their first two games after being down by double digits, the Aggies still had hope in the second half. But the Lobos pretty much quashed those hopes with an 8-0 run out of the gates and stretched the lead to 23 at 53-30.

USU made a rally and cut the margin to nine at one point, but the Lobos held on.

The Aggies had come into the tournament on a down note having lost four straight games before defeating UNLV in the final regular-season game to get the No. 7 seed.

“We had a rough last couple of weeks for a couple of reasons,” coach Tim Duryea said before the New Mexico game. “I felt like they were not done. They wanted to play.”

In both of their tournament wins, the Aggies had overcome double-digit first-half deficits to come out on top. They trailed by 15 early against Colorado State only to come back and win 76-65 and trailed by 13 late in the first half against Boise State before winning 78-75 behind (Sam) Merrill’s 28 points.

In the other semifinal game Friday, No. 5 seed San Diego throttled No. 1 seed Nevada 90-73. The Aztecs jumped out to a 55-25 first-half lead on 62 percent shooting and coasted from there. SDSU had five players in double figures led by Devin Watson with 20.

GAME NOTES: The Aggies beat the Lobos at home 89-80 on Jan. 30, but lost two weeks later at the Pit in Albuquerque 78-63. The Lobos haven’t lost since, reeling off seven straight victories in all . . . That was the start of a four-game skid for the Aggies before they ran off three straight victories . . . Utah State came into the game leading the overall series with New Mexico 22-9 . . . USU is now (5-4x) in MWC tournament games . . . Last time Utah State made it to a conference championship game was in 2011 when it beat Boise State in the finals of the WAC Tournament. That was also USU’s last NCAA tournament . . . New Mexico was eliminated in its first game each of the past three seasons. The three previous seasons, 2012-14, the Lobos won the MWC tournament.