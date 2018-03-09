Utah State women's tennis (9-6, 0-0 MW) posted a 4-3 victory over Seton Hall (3-6, 0-0 Big East) on Friday in Los Angeles, California.

"Today was a total team victory," head coach Sean McInerney said. "We had very dead legs, but the fight that this team is showing on a daily basis is incredible. We have won five of our last six and are starting to build that winning attitude throughout the match. I am very proud of this team."

Freshman Sasha Pisareva and sophomore Hannah Jones started doubles off with a 6-2 win at the No. 3 spot against sophomore Michal Matson and senior Katie Kim. Senior Sabrina Demerath and sophomore Rhoda Tanui then lost, 3-6, at the No. 2 spot against senior Anicka Fajnorova and junior Thandy Kangwa. Senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane clinched the doubles point for the Aggies with a 7-5 win over senior Luize Strike and sophomore Melody Taal at the No. 1 spot.

In singles, sophomore Sophia Haleas dropped just two games in her match for the 6-0, 6-2 victory over sophomore Anniek Jansen at the No. 6 spot. Jones followed suit with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the No. 5 spot against Kim to put the Aggies up 3-0. However, Seton Hall came back, winning the next three singles matches. O'Meara lost, 4-6, 4-6, at the No. 3 spot against Taal. Demerath lost, 2-6, 6-2, 1-6, at the No. 2 spot against Fajnorova. Pisareva also went to three sets but lost, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, at the No. 1 spot against Strike.

With the match on the line, it came down to Tanui and Matson in the final set at the No. 4 spot. Tanui had won the first set, 6-3, but lost the second in a tiebreaker, 6-7. Tanui broke serve in the third set, winning 6-2 to clinch the match.

Utah State wraps up its road slate on Sunday, March 11, as the Aggies take on Cal State Fullerton (10-2, 2-0 Big West) in Fullerton at noon MT.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.