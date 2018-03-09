Utah State men's track and field team earned five All-American honors on Friday at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships held in College Station, Texas.

The men's distance medley relay (DMR) team of seniors Jordan Beutler, Brady Martin, Clay Lambourne and Dillon Maggard earned first-team honors with a school-record time of 9:32.31, while Lambourne picked up second-team accolades in the 800-meter race with a personal-best time of 1:48.30.

"It was a fantastic DMR race," said distance coach Artie Gulden. "The guys all ran really tough. They are all first-team All-Americans and get an NCAA trophy together, which is special for all of them."

In the second-to-last event of the day, the men's DMR team flew out of the gates, holding second place at the first exchange after a strong kick on the last lap from Beutler and first place after the second leg, aided by Martin's speedy 400m turn.

Lambourne, who had raced individually just an hour and a half prior, held strong in a stacked 800m leg, but he moved back in the pack on the last lap. Maggard anchored the team and ran the fastest 1,600m split in the event at 3:56.53 to push USU into fifth in the final standings with a time of 9:32.31, good for first-team All-America accolades for the Aggie foursome.

But before the DMR, Lambourne was USU's first competitor at the national meet, as he competed in the 800m national semifinals. In the first heat, Lambourne placed fifth with a personal-best time of 1:48.30, putting him on the bubble for the finals. The top-three runners from each heat plus the next two best times would advance. However, the second heat had five qualifiers, and Lambourne placed 10th, earning second-team All-American honors.

For Maggard, it is his sixth overall All-American honor. The Kirkland, Washington native is a two-time cross-country All-American, two-time indoor mile honoree and an All-American in the outdoor 1,500m race. James Parker, a former thrower on the track and field team, is the only Aggie with more All-American honors than Maggard, as he collected nine accolades during his career.

It is Lambourne's first and second indoor All-American honor, adding to his pair of outdoor 800m All-American accolades. Lambourne's time of 1:48.30 in the national semifinals of the 800m is the second-fastest in school history, topping his old mark of 1:48.44.

Martin picked up his second All-American honor, as he previously earned an accolade as part of USU's outdoor 4x400m relay team in 2016.

For Beutler, it is his first All-American honor, as he helped guide USU to its first All-American DMR team.

Maggard is back in action on Saturday, March 10, as he competes in the 3,000m national final at 5:10 p.m. MT.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.