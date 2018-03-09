Brian Hsu led the BYU baseball team to an impressive 13-3 win over Omaha on Friday night at Larry H. Miller Field.

"We didn’t make any mental mistakes tonight, which I liked," BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. "We were good the first innings, but then came out and walked the first couple guys. Against teams in our league that will really hurt us, and they’ll make us pay, we need to clean that up."

Hsu led the Cougars, hitting 4-for-5 on the night. He recorded three RBIs from one home run and a double. Blake Inouye (1-1) stepped on the mound for BYU in the fourth inning and allowed four hits and one run while throwing 38 strikes in 58 pitches.

Defensively, the Cougars started the game putting down the Mavericks in order. Brennon Anderson led off with a single up the middle. After advancing to third, he scored off a wild pitch to put BYU on top, 1-0, after the first inning.

A two-RBI double by Anderson in the bottom of the second extended the Cougar lead to 3-0 with two outs. A single to right field by Daniel Schneemann sent Anderson home for the third run of the inning as BYU took the 4-0 lead.

After a scoreless third, the first two Omaha batters walked. A passed ball advanced those runners, putting the Mavericks in scoring position with no outs. A sacrifice fly by Keil Krumwiede to center field put one on the board. The second hit of the inning sent another runner home, bringing the Mavericks within two, 4-2, in the top of the fourth. A double play ended that frame.

In the top of the fifth, a double down the right field line by Adam Caniglia advanced a runner to third and was followed by a single to shortstop to give Omaha its third run of the game.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, a wild pitch allowed Keaton Kringlen to cross the plate, giving the Cougars a 5-3 advantage with one out. Hsu grounded out to third for an RBI as Nate Favero plated for a 6-3 lead.

A three-RBI triple down the right field line by Favero extended the Cougar margin to 9-3 after six innings.

BYU scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh when Hsu crossed home plate after a passed ball and a sacrifice fly by Schneemann sent Jarrett Perns home for an 11-3 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Mackay Jacobsen singled up the middle. Hsu followed with a home run, his second of the season, securing the Cougars' 13-3 victory.

BYU returns to Miller Field on Saturday at 11 a.m. MST, as it plays Omaha for the final time this series. The game will be televised on BYUtv, and audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.