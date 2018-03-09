MEMPHIS — In an ugly game typical of a contest between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Jazz came away with their fifth straight victory overall and 10th consecutive on the road, 95-78.

Turning point: Trailing 36-34 with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Jazz closed the half on a 16-2 run and were mostly in control from there.

The hero: Jae Crowder came off the bench to lead five Utah double-figure scorers with 22 points.

3 keys:

• On a night when both teams struggled offensively in large part, Utah made 13 3-pointers compared to six for the Grizzlies. The Jazz also made 16 free throws compared to 10 for Memphis.

• Utah dominated the rebounds, assists, steals and blocks categories.

• Despite committing five more turnovers than the Grizzlies (20-15), the Jazz finished with a 20-9 advantage in fast break points.

Jazz almanac: 36-30, Won 5

Playoff picture: The Jazz are in eighth place in the Western Conference after the victory, a half-game ahead of the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets and 1.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for seventh.

Next 3:

Sunday, March 11 at New Orleans (38-27), 2 p.m. MT

Tuesday, March 13 vs. Detroit (30-36), 7 p.m. MT

Thursday, March 15 vs. Phoenix (19-48), 7 p.m. MT