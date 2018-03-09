Brandon Dill, AP
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore (23) reach for the ball as Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, bottom right, lies on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 9, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
FINAL SCORE
MEM
78
JAZZ
95
MEMPHIS — In an ugly game typical of a contest between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Jazz came away with their fifth straight victory overall and 10th consecutive on the road, 95-78.

Turning point: Trailing 36-34 with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Jazz closed the half on a 16-2 run and were mostly in control from there.

The hero: Jae Crowder came off the bench to lead five Utah double-figure scorers with 22 points.

3 keys:

• On a night when both teams struggled offensively in large part, Utah made 13 3-pointers compared to six for the Grizzlies. The Jazz also made 16 free throws compared to 10 for Memphis.

• Utah dominated the rebounds, assists, steals and blocks categories.

• Despite committing five more turnovers than the Grizzlies (20-15), the Jazz finished with a 20-9 advantage in fast break points.

Jazz almanac: 36-30, Won 5

Playoff picture: The Jazz are in eighth place in the Western Conference after the victory, a half-game ahead of the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets and 1.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for seventh.

Next 3:

Sunday, March 11 at New Orleans (38-27), 2 p.m. MT

Tuesday, March 13 vs. Detroit (30-36), 7 p.m. MT

Thursday, March 15 vs. Phoenix (19-48), 7 p.m. MT

