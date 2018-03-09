Dylan Collie is headed back to BYU.

The wide receiver who signed with the Cougars in 2012, redshirted before serving an LDS Church mission and then transferred to Hawaii upon his return home announced via Twitter Friday night that he will rejoin the BYU program in 2018 as a graduate transfer.

Very few times in life do you get a second chance. Can’t wait to be back At Brigham to take advantage of what the coaches are giving me the opportunity to do! #GoCougs @BYUfootball #2018 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/w69qmvRrBq — Dylan Collie (@23Collie) March 10, 2018

He will be immediately eligible to play.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds on Hawaii's website, Collie had also been eyeing Vanderbilt and Wake Forest since he announced he'd be transferring on Jan. 16.

In three seasons with the Warriors, Collie played in 39 games, where he caught 118 passes for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll join a wide receiver corps in Provo that includes returnees Aleva Hifo, Talon Shumway, Beau Tanner and Micah Simon, along with freshmen Gunner Romney and Brayden Cosper, among others.

The El Dorado Hills, Calif. native's father Scott and brothers Austin and Zac also played for the Cougars.