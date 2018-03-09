An all-around team effort helped No. 47 BYU men’s tennis sweep Pacific, 4-0, on Friday afternoon at the Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center.

"Pacific is well-coached and their guys compete hard, so this was an important win for us today," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "We paid the price through practice to be ready for today's match, and I'm very pleased with how well we started in every doubles position to get the doubles point. The great start in doubles carried over to our singles play. I'm very proud of what we accomplished here."

The Cougars (11-1, 2-0 WCC) quickly earned the doubles point over the Tigers (3-10, 0-1 WCC) with wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 slots. Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu defeated Bernardo Oliveira and Akram El Sallaly, 6-1, while John Pearce and Ben Gajardo earned a 6-2 win against Johnathon Lieu and John Horoz Garner.

Moving into singles, BYU maintained the momentum for three-consecutive wins. In No. 4 singles, Sam Tullis beat El Sallaly, 6-2, 7-6. Gajardo defeated Mikayel Khachatryan, 6-1, 6-0, to put the Cougars up 3-0 against the Tigers. In No. 6 singles, Matthew Pearce earned a win over Lieu, 6-4, 7-4, to secure the BYU 4-0 sweep.

The Cougars will compete in the Oracle Invitational on March 16 and 17, in Indian Wells, California. Match information will be posted on the men’s schedule page.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

EMAIL: gennyhickman@gmail.com