Contrary to popular belief, injured Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward isn’t ruling out a return this season.

The former Jazzman still can’t run or jump as the regular season nears its end, but he’s keeping his faith as he recovers from a gruesome left ankle injury.

Hayward addressed the media for eight minutes today at Timilty Middle School, where the Celtics and Optum unveiled a newly renovated gymnasium that they donated, per Jay King of MassLive.com.

"The hope is still there," Hayward told King. "It's something where I'm really honestly not even thinking about it. I know we're getting towards the end of the year. So it's something I'm still working for but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen."

Another topic of discussion was his father, Gordon Sr.’s recent pickup games after the Utah Jazz-Indiana Pacers game in Bankers Life Fieldhouse at on Thursday, March 18. Gordon Sr. was spotted wearing a Jazz practice uniform while still scoring at 54-years-old.

“I knew that because he did it last year,” Hayward said. “I didn’t know he was doing it again this morning. I read the article this morning. So I haven’t even talked to him about it yet.”

Gordon Hayward’s father, @GScottHayward, organized a pickup run in Bankers Life Fieldhouse after the Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers. Gordon Sr. can still get buckets in his Jazz practice jersey, too. pic.twitter.com/1HdnP9uuhF — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 8, 2018

Hayward has witnessed his father’s pickup games for many years now, growing up in Brownsburg, Indiana. Gordon Sr. is an assistant varsity basketball coach at Tri-West Hendricks High School and taught him most of what he knows on the hardwood.

“My dad had an old man’s game when I was like a little kid,” Hayward said. “So I’m sure it’s the same now that he’s actually an old man. He used to just body me up. He’s like a 5-10 point guard that’s in the post.

“So I’m sure he’s a little bit slower now but I’m happy that he’s out there, honestly,” he added. “A lot of those guys, I played with a lot of those guys growing up. So the fact that they’re still out there running at 50-, 60-, 70-years-old, it’s impressive.”