"DON'T LOOK BACK (You're Not Going that Way!)" by Eric D. Richards, Covenant Communications, $11.99, 60 minutes

A basketball coach, a Roman centurion and a potential Eagle Scout are subjects of just three of the accounts Eric D. Richards weaves together to teach a wonderful lesson. His talk on CD titled “Don’t Look Back (You’re Not Going That Way!)” encourages listeners to let go of past mistakes to live a more God-guided life.

Richards begins with a hilarious story about a group date that ended up being embarrassingly told about in a testimony meeting. While recounting this awkward account, he reminds listeners of the importance of learning from, instead of dwelling on, past mistakes.

He then goes on to tell a moving story of conducting a temple recommend interview while serving as a member of a singles ward bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Hearing about how the bishop and a young woman taught Richards of the true and all-encompassing power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ is a testimony-building experience and one that won’t be forgotten easily. It also serves as an incredible reminder of how Jesus Christ feels about each person.

Richards also uses a long list of individuals from the Book of Mormon and Bible to illustrate how possible, and easy, it is for God to use flawed individuals to further his work. Each person he lists either suffered from grievous previous sins or endured severe personal trials. Yet, as Richards points out, God was able to use every person, despite their weaknesses, to further his work and enrich their lives.

The dynamite personality of Richards shines through during the entertaining and captivating listening experience. Laughing one moment and tearing up the next, all while being inspired, are ways listeners will react in just one hour.

“Don’t Look Back (You’re Not Going That Way!)" can delight and teach ages 10 through adult.

An LDS seminary principal and BYU Education Week speaker, Richards lives in Cache Valley with his family.

