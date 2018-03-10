"HE HEARS YOUR PRAYERS," by Jack R. Christianson, Covenant Communications, $11.99, 60 minutes

In “He Hears Your Prayers,” Jack R. Christianson explains the significance of prayer and talks about the timing of prayers being answered. Replete with personal examples that are deeply touching, his stories can move listeners to strive for more meaningful prayers.

Using the scriptures and his own research as references, Christianson delves into church history and talks about the powerful prayers given by Joseph Smith and his contemporaries. Specifics on the Erie Canal and why so many people were in Palmyra, New York, during the early 1800s are fascinating to hear about. These details, and others, add a wonderful depth to well-known accounts of prayers during the early days of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Christianson also talks about how President Marion G. Romney was regarded by fellow general authorities as one who gave particularly powerful prayers. In that light, Christianson compares President Romney’s prayers with that of one of his best friends. He tells how this friend powerfully impacted his life up until the moment he died, confirming the importance of stalwart gospel living.

Christianson then shares a hilarious account showing the difference between saying a prayer and truly praying. Hearing about two brothers being arrested and spending the night in jail produces several belly laughs, all while bringing home the importance of sincere prayers.

This audiobook is an inspiring compilation of true stories and Christianson’s testimony of the truthfulness of the Book of Mormon. Being reminded about the power of prayer and the veracity of the Prophet Joseph Smith’s calling makes for inspiring listening.

“He Hears Your Prayers” is an hourlong recording of a talk given by Christianson.

Christianson is a graduate of Brigham Young University and former leader at Utah Valley University. He is a popular author and speaker who lives in Orem with his wife.

Elizabeth Reid thinks the Great Depression is fascinating, so she earned bachelor's degrees in both economics and history. A wife and mother, she blogs at agoodreid.blogspot.com.